Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer removed a foreclosure lawsuit against the Bank of New York Mellon to New Hampshire District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed pro se by Douglas Hayward. The case is 1:22-cv-00352, Hayward v. The Bank of New York Mellon.

Banking & Financial Services

September 08, 2022, 12:08 PM