New Suit - Employment

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, was sued Friday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Kaiser Saurborn & Mair on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was terminated for refusing to engage in 'negative testing,' a practice of secretly draining a user's cell phone battery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00514, Hayward v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

January 20, 2023, 8:04 PM