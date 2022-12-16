New Suit - Intellectual Property

McCarter & English filed a lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court targeting CompuPool Products, Salt Pool Store and other defendants in connection with underlying litigation over a trademark infringement dispute. The suit accuses the defendants of continuing to sell products which infringe plaintiff Hayward Industries' various trademarks despite an existing settlement agreement and consent permanent injunction. The plaintiff also accuses the defendants of linking their infringing products to Hayward webpages and using Haywood's copyrighted installation manuals for certain pool products without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07330, Hayward Industries, Inc. v. Compupool Products et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 1:03 PM