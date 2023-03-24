New Suit - Contract

Mobile game company Hayvin Gaming sued Workinman Interactive on Friday in New York Western District Court for alleged breach of a software development contract. The suit, brought by Phelps Dunbar, accuses Workinman of failing to deliver services required to finalize Hayvin's mobile poker game and charging the plaintiff for work that was never performed. The suit alleges claims for breach of contract, specific performance, conversion and fraud. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06172, Hayvin Gaming, LLC v. Workinman Interactive, LLC.

Gaming & Esports

March 24, 2023, 12:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Hayvin Gaming, LLC

Plaintiffs

Jones Day

defendants

Workinman Interactive, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract