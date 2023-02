New Suit

Campbell Soup Company was hit with a trip-and-fall lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The court action was brought by Ruloff, Swain, Haddad, Morecock, Talbert & Woodward on behalf of Carolyn Hayth. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00080, Hayth v. Campbell Soup Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 28, 2023, 2:18 PM