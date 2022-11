Who Got The Work

Marina Plotkin and Roy W. Breitenbach of Harris Beach have stepped in to defend Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation and Echo Drugs Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case was filed Oct. 14 in New York Eastern District Court by Parker Hanski LLC on behalf of Khalia Hayslett. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 1:22-cv-06218, Hayslett v. Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A et al.

Health Care

November 28, 2022, 5:53 AM