New Suit - Class Action

Scott + Scott and attorney Alfred G. Yates Jr. filed a data breach class action Thursday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court against OneTouchPoint Inc. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to adequately protect the personal identifiable information of class members. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00977, Hays v. OneTouchPoint, Inc.

Business Services

August 25, 2022, 4:54 PM