Removed To Federal Court

Cerebral Inc., an online therapy and medication management platform, on Monday removed a privacy and data breach class action to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures after a Jan. 2023 breach. According to the suit, Cerebral alleged that it was not aware of the transmission of protected health information via 'pixels' to third parties in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The defendant is represented by Baker & Hostetler. The case is 4:23-cv-02128, Hays et al v. Cerebral, Inc.

Health Care

May 02, 2023, 5:45 AM

Plaintiffs

David Hays

David Liu

defendants

Cerebral, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims