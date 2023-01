Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hanna, Campbell & Powell on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against two officers of the Linndale Police Department to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by DiCello Levitt on behalf of two plaintiffs claiming excessive force and arrest without probable cause. The case is 1:23-cv-00012, Haynes, et al v. Slater et al.

January 04, 2023, 6:01 PM