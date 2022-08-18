Haynes Boone on Defensive in Legal Malpractice Suit Testing ...

News From Law.com

National law firm Haynes and Boone and a former partner failed to prove their attorney-immunity defense in their role as broker of a shoe company sale, the Fourteenth District Court of Appeals ruled. The appellate court revisited the lawsuit on remand from the Texas Supreme Court, which in 2021 used this case to establish a new test for determining attorney immunity. The Fourteenth District opinion, issued Aug. 16 and delivered by Justice Meagan Hassan, sustained the issues presented by plaintiffs NFTD LLC, formerly known as Bernardo Group, and investor Jacqueline Miller.

August 18, 2022, 7:23 PM