Haynes Boone Gets Court Order, DPS to Release Uvalde Shootin...

Haynes Boone counsel for a group of media companies praised a Travis County judge's decision ordering a process for the release of records related to the mass shooting at an Uvalde elementary school. Judge Daniella DeSeta Lyttle of the 261s District Court granted a motion for summary judgment filed by a coalition of news organizations. As intervenors, many of the families who lost children in the May 2022 massacre, will also benefit from Thursday's order. The intervenors are represented by the firm Thomas J. Henry Law.

June 30, 2023, 5:30 PM

