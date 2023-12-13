Haynes and Boones New Austin Office Boasts Location on Lady ...

News From Law.com

With a "strong desire" to stay in downtown Austin, Haynes and Boone moved its Austin team into new space in San Jacinto Center that provides scenic views and collaborative spaces, and will accommodate significant growth.Austin is not the firm's only new office. Following the industry trend, as firms adapt to post-pandemic office needs, Haynes and Boone also moved this year into new space in Dallas where the firm was founded, and into new offices in Denver and Mexico City, both in 2022.

December 13, 2023, 1:12 PM

