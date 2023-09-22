Haynes and Boone, Munsch Hardt Move into New Dallas Offices ...

News From Law.com

September is moving month for Dallas-founded Haynes and Boone and Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr as each of the firms relocated to new offices in downtown Dallas that firm leaders tout as efficient and light-filled, with up-to-date technology and lots of collaborative spaces.Planning for the new offices started during the pandemic, and years later Haynes and Boone relocated its Dallas office to the newly constructed Harwood No. 14 building in the Harwood District, and Munsch Hardt moved into three contiguous floors in Ross Tower.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 22, 2023, 1:56 PM

