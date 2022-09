News From Law.com

Haynes and Boone moved onto Monday into new offices in Mexico City that will hold as many as three times the office's current head count of 20, as the Am Law 100 firm maintains a longstanding international strategy that includes lawyers on the ground in Mexico."We are known as one of the most active U.S. firms in Mexico. It's been part of our strategy for many years," said managing partner Taylor Wilson, noting that the firm launched the office in 1994.

September 20, 2022, 4:55 PM