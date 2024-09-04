Haynes and Boone Expands Charlotte Team With First Trial Par...

News From Law.com

Haynes and Boone has added the litigation practice to its finance-focused Charlotte, North Carolina, office, hiring King & Spalding trial and global disputes partner Chelsea Corey, who handles high-stakes commercial litigation."We've always wanted an office that provides all of the services in a city like Charlotte, and in the financial world it's helpful to have litigators in the office," said Justin Riess, managing partner of the Charlotte office.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 04, 2024, 2:27 PM