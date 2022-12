News From Law.com

Haynes and Boone has promoted a record class of 16 lawyers to partner, effective on Jan. 1, 2023, putting the Dallas-founded firm in the ranks of Big Law firms announcing record new partner classes.The 16 newly elected partners at Haynes and Boone compares with 13 who moved into the partnership of the Am Law 100 firm at the beginning of this year.

Legal Services - Large Law

December 13, 2022, 12:53 PM