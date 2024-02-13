Haynes and Boone Chief DEI Officer Named as Defendant in Ban...

News From Law.com

An adversary proceeding filed in the Chapter 7 bankruptcy of Jones Diversity, a consulting company owned by Sharon Jones, the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Haynes and Boone, alleges Jones Diversity fraudulently transferred more than $600,000 to O-H Community Partners, another company controlled by Jones, prior to the bankruptcy. The 62 transfers, which began on Feb. 11, 2020, and ended on Dec. 13, 2021, and ranged from $52.64 to $50,000, totaled $623,552, according to the adversary complaint filed on Feb. 6 by the Chapter 7 trustee of the Jones Diversity bankruptcy estate.

Legal Services

February 13, 2024, 9:50 AM

nature of claim: /