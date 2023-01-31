Haynes and Boone Adds Northern Virginia Office With 19 Lawye...

News From Law.com

Haynes and Boone has launched an office in Northern Virginia by adding 19 lawyers from boutique Smith Pachter McWhorter, which handles government contracts, construction and white-collar crime defense work.The Tysons, Virginia, office is Haynes and Boone's 19th office, and the firm expects it to complement its 25-year-old office in Washington, D.C. Government contracts work is a hot area in the wake of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill Congress passed in 2021.

January 31, 2023, 1:29 PM