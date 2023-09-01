Haynes & Boone Convinces Judge to Block Texas Book Ban | Law...

News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright indicated Thursday he would issue a written order in one to two weeks granting a preliminary injunction barring implementation of a new Texas censorship law in its entirety. Albright expressed his decision during a Zoom call with attorneys for the state and a group of Texas-based book venders and publishers' associations. The plaintiffs are represented by Austin-based Haynes & Boone attorneys Laura Prather, Catherine Lewis Robb, Michael Joseph Lambert and Reid Pillifant.

