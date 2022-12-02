Removed To Federal Court

Associated Industries Insurance removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Louisiana Middle District Court on Friday. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims arising from Hurricanes Ida and Zeta, was filed by attorney Kevin Tucker on behalf of Garden View Apartments and Haymarket-Galeria. The defendant is represented by Larzelere Picou Wells Simpson Lonero LLC. The case is 3:22-cv-00939, Haymarket-Galeria, LLC et al v. Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc.

Insurance

December 02, 2022, 4:29 PM