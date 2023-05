Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Meridian Security Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, for property damage claims stemming from an April 2021 hailstorm, was filed by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of John Hayley and Lauren Hayley. The case is 7:23-cv-00055, Hayley v. Meridian Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 2:15 PM

Plaintiffs

John Hayley

Lauren Hayley

defendants

Meridian Security Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute