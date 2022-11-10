New Suit

Crowell & Moring and the National Veterans Legal Services Program filed a lawsuit Thursday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of an army veteran who asserts that he developed post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his combat experience. The plaintiff contends that the U.S. Army has refused to correct his record, despite a finding by the Army Review Agency that he had been incorrectly designated as having a personality disorder, which resulted in his being denied a medical retirement. The case is 1:22-cv-03448, Hayhurst v. United States Department Of The Army.

Government

November 10, 2022, 2:40 PM