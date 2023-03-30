Attorneys at Baum Glass Jayne Carwile & Peters on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Loews company CNA Financial, its subsidiary Transportation Insurance and Randall L. Hendricks to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit, over a disputed insurance claim arising from an automobile collision, was filed by the Aizenman Law Group and Boettcher, Devinney, Ingle & Wicker on behalf of Michael W. Hayes Jr. The case is 4:23-cv-00124, Hayes v. Transportation Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
March 30, 2023, 4:25 PM