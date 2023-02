New Suit - Employment

The Walt Disney Company was slapped with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Vires Law Group and CGS Law on behalf of Cheron Hayes, who was allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00252, Hayes v. Walt Disney Co. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 14, 2023, 7:07 PM