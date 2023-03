Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against LexisNexis, the legal research company, and Newmark Group, a commercial real estate advisory firm, to District of Columbia District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Shannon Hayes, who contends she was subjected to daily racial discrimination and harassment. The case is 1:23-cv-00768, Hayes v. Lexis-Nexis et al.

Legal Services

March 22, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Shannon Hayes

defendants

Lexis-Nexis

Newmark Group

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

Carr Maloney

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination