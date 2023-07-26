New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, was hit with a data breach class action Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a July 2023 breach impacting the personal information of over 11 million current and former patients. The suit is backed by Morgan & Morgan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00740, Hayes v. HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

July 26, 2023, 5:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Ebony Hayes

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

Francesca K. Burne

defendants

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims