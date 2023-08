Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spicer Rudstrom on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against DISH Network and Southern Star to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Brad Hendricks Law Firm on behalf of the estate of Crissy Hayes, who was murdered in 2020 by a satellite installation technician. The case is 1:23-cv-01080, Hayes v. Dish Network Service LLC et al.

Telecommunications

August 03, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Mona L. Hayes

Plaintiffs

Brad Hendricks Law Firm

The Brad Hendricks Law Firm

defendants

Dish Network Service, LLC

Southern Star, Inc.

defendant counsels

Spicer Rudstrom, PLLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims