Who Got The Work

D. Michael Henthorne of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for car battery manufacturer Clarios LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The case was filed July 14 in South Carolina District Court by Gist Law Firm on behalf of a former engineer who claims that she was underpaid, subjected to a hostile work environment and wrongfully terminated. Clarios is owned by Brookfield Asset Management. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Bryan Harwell, is 4:22-cv-02252, Hayes v. Clarios LLC.

August 29, 2022, 10:25 AM