New Suit - Trade Secrets

Jackson Lewis filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of health care staffing agency Hayes Medical Staffing LLC. The suit targets competitor company Jobot LLC, Amy Eichelberg and other individual defendants. The court case pursues claims that the individual defendants, who resigned from their positions at Hayes in order to begin working at Jobot, stole client lists and other trade secrets from Hayes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60748, Hayes Medical Staffing, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company v. Eichelberg et al.

Business Services

April 21, 2023, 6:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Hayes Medical Staffing, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company

Plaintiffs

Jackson Lewis

defendants

Allison Patierno

Amy Eichelberg

Jobot, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company,

Scott Simon

nature of claim: 880/