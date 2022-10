Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the HWS Law Group on Friday removed a false arrest and race-based discrimination lawsuit against Home Depot to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Kafoury & McDougal on behalf of Ronald Hayes, Jeramiah Arnold-Fowlkes and Prince-Amahyza Hudson, who were allegedly singled out by a security guard for a receipt inspection after checkout. The case is 3:22-cv-01609, Hayes et al. v. Home Depot USA Inc.