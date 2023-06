New Suit - Employment Class Action

Compass Group, a large UK food services company, was hit with an employment class action Tuesday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by wh Law, accuses the defendant of failing to pay employees’ minimum wages or overtime wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00572, Hayes et al v. Compass Group USA Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 21, 2023, 3:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Brittany Hayes

Cassandra Quain

Wh Law

defendants

Compass Group USA Inc

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations