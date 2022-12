New Suit

Meta Platforms and Kariejean Kordick were slapped with a defamation lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was filed by Cole Sadkin LLC on behalf of a plaintiff who accuses Kordick of cyberstalking, and cloning her Facebook account in order to publish defamatory posts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06957, Hayden v. Kordick et al.

Technology

December 12, 2022, 3:49 PM