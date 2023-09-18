Who Got The Work

David T. Biderman, Jasmine W. Wetherell and Natalie K. Sanders of Perkins Coie have stepped in to defend Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods in a class action over the labeling of certain flaxseed meal products. The suit, filed Aug. 1 in California Northern District Court by Crosner Legal P.C., alleges that the defendant fails to disclose that the products contain unsafe levels of cadmium. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr, is 4:23-cv-03862, Hayden v. Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

