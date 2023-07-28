Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partner Douglas A. Grady and associate Paul Bruene have stepped in as defense counsel to Seon Design USA Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed July 7 in Washington Western District Court by Fenwick & West on behalf of Hayden AI Technologies Inc., a developer of AI technologies for government applications. The court case asserts a patent for a mobile perception platform that allows municipalities to detect obstructed bus lanes and bus stops and issue citations to the offending vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tana Lin, is 2:23-cv-01011, Hayden AI Technologies Inc v. Seon Design USA Corp.

Technology

July 28, 2023, 10:46 AM

