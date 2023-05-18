Jordan A. Lavine of Flaster Greenberg has entered an appearance for Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp. and Safe Fleet Holdings LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed May 8 in New York Eastern District Court by Fenwick & West on behalf of Hayden AI Technologies Inc., a mobile automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement provider, asserts two patents related to technology used to detect traffic violations on one or more mobile devices The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:23-cv-03471, Hayden AI Technologies, Inc. v. Safe Fleet Holdings LLC et al.
AI & Automation
May 18, 2023, 8:02 AM