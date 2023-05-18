Who Got The Work

Jordan A. Lavine of Flaster Greenberg has entered an appearance for Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp. and Safe Fleet Holdings LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed May 8 in New York Eastern District Court by Fenwick & West on behalf of Hayden AI Technologies Inc., a mobile automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement provider, asserts two patents related to technology used to detect traffic violations on one or more mobile devices The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:23-cv-03471, Hayden AI Technologies, Inc. v. Safe Fleet Holdings LLC et al.

AI & Automation

May 18, 2023, 8:02 AM

Hayden AI Technologies, Inc.

Fenwick & West

Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.

Safe Fleet Holdings LLC

Flaster Greenberg

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims