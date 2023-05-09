New Suit - Patent

Fenwick & West filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Hayden AI Technologies Inc., a mobile automated bus lane and bus stop enforcement provider. The suit, against Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp. and Safe Fleet Holdings LLC, asserts two patents related to technology used to detect traffic violations on one or more mobile devices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03471, Hayden AI Technologies, Inc. v. Safe Fleet Holdings LLC et al.

AI & Automation

May 09, 2023, 4:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Hayden AI Technologies, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fenwick & West

defendants

Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.

Safe Fleet Holdings LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims