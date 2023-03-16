Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Guste, Barnett, Schlesinger & Alpaugh and the Piacun Law Firm on behalf of Gregory Haydel Jr. and Scotti Haydel. The case is 2:23-cv-00954, Haydel et al v. Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 16, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Gregory Haydel, Jr.

Scotti Haydel

defendants

Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute