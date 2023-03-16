Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Guste, Barnett, Schlesinger & Alpaugh and the Piacun Law Firm on behalf of Gregory Haydel Jr. and Scotti Haydel. The case is 2:23-cv-00954, Haydel et al v. Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company.
Insurance
March 16, 2023, 7:56 PM