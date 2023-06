New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a consumer class action Friday in California Central District Court against Metaverse Corp., an art e-commerce platform. The suit contends that Metaverse fraudulently advertises sales prices as being available for a limited time despite being the perpetually available at regular price. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04542, Hay v. Metaverse Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 09, 2023, 1:09 PM

Raymond Hay

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Metaverse Corporation

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct