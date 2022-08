Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ahmad Atwan to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Frost Brown Todd on behalf of Hay Mineral Resources, accuses Atwan of charging fraudulent broker's fees in connection with a land speculation venture near the Rogersville Shale in Kentucky and West Virginia. The case is 0:22-cv-00067, Hay Mineral Resources LLC v. Atwan.

Energy

August 26, 2022, 4:21 PM