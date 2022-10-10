Who Got The Work

Ronald L. Oran Jr. and Beau A. Gould of Foley & Lardner have stepped in to defend Ahmad Atwan in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 25 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Frost Brown Todd and Campbell Woods PLLC on behalf of Hay Mineral Resources, accuses Atwan of charging fraudulent broker's fees in connection with a land speculation venture near the Rogersville Shale in Kentucky and West Virginia. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning, is 0:22-cv-00067, Hay Mineral Resources, LLC v. Atwan.

Energy

October 10, 2022, 5:06 AM