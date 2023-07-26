Removed To Federal Court

EnerSys, a maker of products for the aerospace and defense industry, and Henkel Corp. on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit to New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by Michaels Bersani Kalabanka on behalf of Matthew Hawley, who claims that he was injured by a falling forklift battery charger after an EnerSys employee failed to secure the charger. The defendants are represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. The case is 6:23-cv-06416, Hawley v. Enersys, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

July 26, 2023, 3:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Hawley

defendants

Enersys, Inc.

Henkel Corporation

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims