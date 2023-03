Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Husch Blackwell on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Transdev Services and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Gavril T. Gabriel on behalf of a plaintiff alleging wage-and-hour violations and retaliation. The case is 3:23-cv-01259, Hawkins v. Transdev Services, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 18, 2023, 10:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Katera Hawkins

defendants

Laura Hendricks

Mary K. McLain

Mathieu Le Bourhis

Ted Koerth

Transdev Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations