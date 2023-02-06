New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Coca-Cola was slapped with a consumer class action Sunday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with the marketing and sale of its Minute Maid brand apple juice with vitamin C. The lawsuit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the product fails to disclose the preservative function of ascorbic acid, instead it identifies it as 'Vitamin C.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00700, Hawkins v. The Coca-Cola Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 06, 2023, 5:53 AM