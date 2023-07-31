Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Snow on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Aurora Cares LLC and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Williams Newman Williams on behalf of the estate of a patient who allegedly died due to poor hygienic care, dehydration and other issues while residing at the defendants' facility. The case is 3:23-cv-00495, Hawkins v. Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC et al.

Health Care

July 31, 2023, 8:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Verna Hawkins

Plaintiffs

Williams Newman Williams, PLLC

defendants

Aurora Cares, LLC

Lpn Ashley Bouldin

Lpn Fredia Harvey

Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC

defendant counsels

Butler Snow

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims