Who Got The Work

Richard C. Alvarez and Max C. Rudolf of Akerman have entered appearances for HSN, formerly known as the Home Shopping Network, and HSN Interactive LLC in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 28 in Florida Southern District Court by Johnson Becker, pertains to defendants' sale of an allegedly defective Bon Appétit 7-Quart Electronic Pressure Cooker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, is 0:23-cv-60386, Hawkins v. I.S. Appliances, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 15, 2023, 12:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Charisma Hawkins

Plaintiffs

Johnson Becker, PLLC

defendants

HSN, Inc.

Hsni, LLC

HSN Interactive, LLC

I.S. Appliances, Inc.

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims