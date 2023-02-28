New Suit - Product Liability

HSN, formerly known as the Home Shopping Network, and I.S. Appliances Inc. were hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action, which arises from personal injuries caused by the defendants' allegedly defective Bon Appétit 7-Quart Electronic Pressure Cooker, was brought by Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Charisma Hawkins. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60386, Hawkins v. I.S. Appliances, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 28, 2023, 4:00 PM