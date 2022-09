Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against G&I X Meadows on Balfour LLC and Marquette Management to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Elias Muawad on behalf of Kentrell Hawkins. The case is 2:22-cv-12186, Hawkins v. G&I X Meadows on Balfour LLC et al.

Michigan

September 15, 2022, 12:51 PM