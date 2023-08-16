Who Got The Work

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partners George J. Hazel, Jason J. Mendro and F. Joseph Warin have stepped in to represent Danaher, a diagnostic test and life science research tools manufacturer, and its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The action, filed July 17 in the District of Columbia District Court by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of providing materially false and misleading statements overstating the company's ability to sustain its growth after experiencing a decline in its COVID-19 related businesses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, is 1:23-cv-02055, Hawkins v. Danaher Corporation et al.

Health Care

August 16, 2023, 7:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Brenda Hawkins

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll

defendants

Danaher Corporation

Matt Mcgrew

Rainer M. Blair

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws