New Suit - Securities Class Action

Danaher, a diagnostic test and life science research tools manufacturer, and its CEO and CFO were slapped with a securities class action Monday in the District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of providing materially false and misleading statements overstating the company's ability to sustain its growth after experiencing a decline in its COVID-19 related businesses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02055, Hawkins v. Danaher Corporation et al.

Health Care

July 18, 2023, 7:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Brenda Hawkins

Plaintiffs

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll

defendants

Danaher Corporation

Matt Mcgrew

Rainer M. Blair

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws