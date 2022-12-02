New Suit - Class Action

Executives of bankrupt crypto companies FTX and Alameda were hit with a class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Pomerantz LLP and Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman on behalf of individuals whose assets were frozen in the wake of FTX's recent liquidity crisis. According to the complaint, the crisis was triggered by revelations that FTX was using customers' assets to fund Alameda's liabilities, causing traders to rapidly withdraw their funds. Auditing companies Armanino and Prager Metis are also named as defendants for allegedly misrepresenting the companies' financial health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07620, Hawkins v. Bankman-Fried et al.

Cryptocurrency

December 02, 2022, 9:21 PM